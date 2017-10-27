WATCH: Chick-fil-A employee says it's his pleasure to sing Aretha Franklin's 'Respect'

This man commanding respect - and getting it - is Darrius. He even has a couple of hype men helping in this quick clip posted to his store's Facebook page on Thursday. (Source: Chick-fil-A Haygood/Facebook)

Many feel respected when they walk into any of the 2,200 Chick-fil-A restaurants in 46 states and Washington, D.C. - but this Virginia Beach Chick-fil-A employee wants you to feel the R-E-S-P-E-C-T through song.

This man commanding respect - and getting it - is Darrius. He even has a couple of hype men helping in this quick clip posted to his restaurant's Facebook page on Thursday.

The post says "What can @chickfila team members not do?! They’re the absolute best!"

Jason Barnes, the store's owner and operator, says Darrius is a great team member who loves to sing and has a positive impact on customers and his coworkers.

