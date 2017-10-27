CPD: 18-year-old wanted for shooting AK-47 into home arrested; sister busted on unrelated drug charges

Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.More >>
Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the two victims in a murder-suicide under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the two victims in a murder-suicide under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
The man accused of fatally shooting another at Finlay Park over the Memorial Day weekend will not face murder charges and acted in self-defense, according to the Fifth Circuity Solicitor's Office.More >>
The man accused of fatally shooting another at Finlay Park over the Memorial Day weekend will not face murder charges and acted in self-defense, according to the Fifth Circuity Solicitor's Office.More >>
An 18-year-old man, wanted for shooting an AK-47 into a home earlier this month has been arrested, and so was his sister on unrelated charges.More >>
An 18-year-old man, wanted for shooting an AK-47 into a home earlier this month has been arrested, and so was his sister on unrelated charges.More >>
Bob McNair, the owner of the Houston Texans and a University of South Carolina alum, apologized late Friday after comments he made during an owner's meeting on the national anthem protests surfaced in an article.More >>
Bob McNair, the owner of the Houston Texans and a University of South Carolina alum, apologized late Friday after comments he made during an owner's meeting on the national anthem protests surfaced in an article.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster is calling on Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis to resign.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster is calling on Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis to resign.More >>
Two former employees of Columbia's Parks and Recreation department are suing the city, after being fired following two reported sexual assaults at Lorick Park in May and July.More >>
Two former employees of Columbia's Parks and Recreation department are suing the city, after being fired following two reported sexual assaults at Lorick Park in May and July.More >>
The analysis says market instability is driven by Trump's recent decision to end subsidy payments to insurers, the continued debate over "Obamacare" repeal and replace, and a presidential executive order that could open a path for lower cost plans outside of the Obama-era law.More >>
The analysis says market instability is driven by Trump's recent decision to end subsidy payments to insurers, the continued debate over "Obamacare" repeal and replace, and a presidential executive order that could open a path for lower cost plans outside of the Obama-era law.More >>