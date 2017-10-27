CPD: 18-year-old wanted for shooting AK-47 into home arrested; sister busted on unrelated drug charges

Khalil Bailey (L) and his sister, Shayquan Reese (R) were arrested on Thursday. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

An 18-year-old man, wanted for shooting an AK-47 into a home earlier this month has been arrested, and so was his sister on unrelated charges.

Khalil Bailey, 18, was detained Thursday by U.S. Marshal's at a relatives home on Shop Road. He's charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. He was denied bond on these charges at a hearing.

Bailey is accused of shooting into a Delverton Road home on Oct. 7. No one was injured in the shooting that happened just before 1 a.m., but at least two people were inside the resident at the time.

Police say Bailey was allegedly armed with "an AK-47 style firearm." Bailey was with an unidentified, but armed, accomplice at the time of the crime. Investigators continue to determine a motive for the shooting.

Following Bailey's arrest, CPD officers also arrested his sister, Shayquan Reese, 27, on various narcotics charges after crack cocaine, marijuana, and various pills were found in a small purse in the lining of an infant's car seat in her vehicle.

Reese was charged with crack cocaine possession - second offense, marijuana possession, and possession of a schedule 2, 3, and 4 narcotics.

The siblings were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.