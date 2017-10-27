USC alum, Houston Texans owner apologizes for 'inmates' comments

Bob McNair, the owner of the Houston Texans and a University of South Carolina alum, apologized late Friday after comments he made during an owner's meeting on the national anthem protests surfaced in an article.

As NFL owners met as protests swallowed the league following comments by President Donald Trump, McNair made the comment that "we can't have the inmates running the prison," in regard to the player protests.

According to ESPN, those comments offended at least one person in the room -- NFL executive Troy Vincent. McNair later apologized to Vincent, ESPN said.

McNair, whose comments were published in ESPN The Magazine on Friday, also issued a public apology.

Statement from Texans Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert C. McNair: pic.twitter.com/EXdwKZ4y4x — Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 27, 2017

