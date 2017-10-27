Ex-city employees sue for defamation following firings stemming from park sexual assaults

Two former employees of Columbia's Parks and Recreation department are suing the city, after being fired following two reported sexual assaults at Lorick Park in May and July.

Lee Thompson and Marquita Thomas are suing for defamation.

Thomas says the city placed blame on her for both assaults, even though she says she was off work both days, and had requested more employees to help supervise children prior to the first incident.

Thompson says she was fired from her job for "lack of direction and insight" because of the assaults, but says her job description did not require her to be present at the park.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.