Associate pastor accused in fatal shooting acted in self-defense, solicitor says

After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.More >>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the two victims in a murder-suicide under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the two victims in a murder-suicide under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Two former employees of Columbia's Parks and Recreation department are suing the city, after being fired following two reported sexual assaults at Lorick Park in May and July.More >>
Two former employees of Columbia's Parks and Recreation department are suing the city, after being fired following two reported sexual assaults at Lorick Park in May and July.More >>
The analysis says market instability is driven by Trump's recent decision to end subsidy payments to insurers, the continued debate over "Obamacare" repeal and replace, and a presidential executive order that could open a path for lower cost plans outside of the Obama-era law.More >>
The analysis says market instability is driven by Trump's recent decision to end subsidy payments to insurers, the continued debate over "Obamacare" repeal and replace, and a presidential executive order that could open a path for lower cost plans outside of the Obama-era law.More >>
Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.More >>
Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
The man accused of fatally shooting another at Finlay Park over the Memorial Day weekend will not face murder charges and acted in self-defense, according to the Fifth Circuity Solicitor's Office.More >>
The man accused of fatally shooting another at Finlay Park over the Memorial Day weekend will not face murder charges and acted in self-defense, according to the Fifth Circuity Solicitor's Office.More >>
A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 35 years behind bars after he was found guilty of prostituting a 16-year-old girl.More >>
A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 35 years behind bars after he was found guilty of prostituting a 16-year-old girl.More >>
According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the deadly shooting happened at the Mallard Pointe Apartments in the 2300 block of Eden Terrace.More >>
According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the deadly shooting happened at the Mallard Pointe Apartments in the 2300 block of Eden Terrace.More >>
The documents capture the frantic days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, during which federal agents madly chased after tips, however thin, juggled rumors and sifted through leads worldwide.More >>
The documents capture the frantic days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, during which federal agents madly chased after tips, however thin, juggled rumors and sifted through leads worldwide.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster is calling on Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis to resign.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster is calling on Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis to resign.More >>