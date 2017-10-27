Associate pastor accused in fatal shooting acted in self-defense, solicitor says

The man accused of fatally shooting another at Finlay Park over the Memorial Day weekend will not face murder charges and acted in self-defense, according to the Fifth Circuity Solicitor's Office.

Gene Autrey Morris, Jr., 22, was arrested following the death of Laron Martin, 37.

Morris, according to investigators, brought a gun to the park without a permit and got into an argument with Martin. Martin was shot and later succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities believe Morris went out to the park after getting a phone call from two females who were allegedly being harassed by Martin. Investigators also say Morris left the scene without calling the police after the shooting.

Morris was initially charged with unlawful possession of a pistol.

He is also an associate pastor at Second Nazareth Baptist Church.

