35-year sentence for man convicted of prostituting 16-year-old

A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 35 years behind bars after he was found guilty of prostituting a 16-year-old girl.

Alshura Frazier, 36, was found guilty of sex trafficking and firearms charges.

Officials say the victim left her family and met Frazier in Myrtle Beach around Memorial Day in 2015.

According to investigators, Frazier transported the girl to and from North Carolina and South Carolina on multiple occasions for the purpose of prostitution.

Prosecutors say he kept 100 percent of the profits from the prostitution.

