Report: Student accused of having nude photos claimed he had one of teacher

New details are coming out about a 17-year-old Lakewood High School student arrested Thursday charged with dissemination and procuring or promoting obscenity.

The warrant says on Oct. 25 at Lakewood High School, Dalton Alexander "knowingly disseminated obscenity by showing nude photos of several students" under 18 years old to other students.

A Sumter County Sheriff's Office incident report says Alexander allegedly showed pornographic photos of students who attend the high school to several students.

The assistant principal got wind of what was going on, according to the incident report, and received access to Alexander's phone after the teen unlocked the phone for him.

Deputies were sent to the school and were notified that all the teens in the photos were under 18. Alexander was apprehended and taken to the sheriff's office for questioning.

The deputy was also shown another photo that was allegedly of one of the teachers at the school. However, the teacher claimed it was not her.

