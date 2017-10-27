Murder-suicide under investigation in Midlands

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a murder-suicide after the body of a man and woman were found inside a home in the Blythewood area.

According to Lt. Curtis Wilson, deputies received a shots fired call on Thursday night on the 500 block of Patterdale Road.

When deputies arrived, Wilson said, they located the body of both victims.

Deputies are still investigating the incident.

