Murder-suicide under investigation in Midlands

The documents capture the frantic days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, during which federal agents madly chased after tips, however thin, juggled rumors and sifted through leads worldwide.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.More >>
The analysis says market instability is driven by Trump's recent decision to end subsidy payments to insurers, the continued debate over "Obamacare" repeal and replace, and a presidential executive order that could open a path for lower cost plans outside of the Obama-era law.More >>
Passage of the $4 trillion budget measure on Thursday would pave the way for Republicans to pass a 10-year, $1.5 trillion tax cut measure later this year.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a potential murder-suicide after the body of a man and woman were found inside a home in the Blythewood area.More >>
According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the deadly shooting happened at the Mallard Pointe Apartments in the 2300 block of Eden Terrace.More >>
Former members of a Colleton County church have come forward saying they were sexually assaulted by the church's leader.More >>
The U.S. government has announced that prototypes for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall are finished and will be tested soon for their ability to take punishment.More >>
You could be seeing a pinch on your wallet when it comes to car insurance.More >>
