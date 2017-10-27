Coroner identifies victims, gives further details in Midlands murder-suicide

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.More >>
A wreck on I-26 eastbound at Exit 107B has the two right lanes closed.More >>
More pilots, more fighter jets, and more money for the military is what U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is preaching and promising to fight for in Washington.More >>
A system is forming in the Gulf that could turn into a tropical storm over the next 24-36 hours.More >>
According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the deadly shooting happened at the Mallard Pointe Apartments in the 2300 block of Eden Terrace.More >>
Sumter Police are asking for the community’s help in locating a man who was involved in an armed robbery at a home earlier this month.More >>
Friday afternoon, at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, 45-year-old Kisha Chaplin had very little to say as a judge gave her a $15,000 bond.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the two victims in a murder-suicide under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
