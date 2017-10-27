Coroner identifies victims, gives further details in Midlands murder-suicide

Christopher Alexander and Sarah Alexander lived on Patterdale Lane. (Source: Google Earth)

Christopher Columbus Alexander (L) and Sarah Marie Alexander (R) were found dead inside their Blythewood home. (Source: Facebook)

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the two victims in a murder-suicide under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Christopher Columbus Alexander, 51, and Sarah Marie Alexander, 46, were found dead in their Blythewood home on Patterdale Lane.

Christopher shot Sarah before turning the gun on himself, according to Watts. The couple was married.

According to Lt. Curtis Wilson, deputies received a call for shots fired at the Patterdale Lane residence on Thursday night.

When deputies arrived, Wilson said, they located the body of both victims.

Deputies are still investigating the incident.

