WARNING: Your car insurance rates are likely going up

You could be seeing a pinch on your wallet when it comes to car insurance.

The South Carolina Department of Insurance says rates have climbed for the past four years due to several factors and they are forecasted to go up again this year.

In 2013, the rate for car insurance was 2.6 percent. In 2016, that number jumped up to 8.9 percent, according to the state Insurance Department.

The Insurance Department says it's due in part to poor driving habits like texting and driving. Department director Ray Farmer, says South Carolina leads the nations in deaths per 100 million miles driven.

Also, cars are coming with more technology. Safety features like cameras, and sensors may give you a discount, but if they are damaged in a crash, local body shop owners say they will cost more to replace than a car that doesn't have one.

"Ten to 15 years ago, none of this would've been in play," Kevin Reeley with Reeley's Body Shop in West Columbia said. "However, they are very extensive on this vehicle. These features cost more money than they used to."

Farmer says he anticipates 2017's rates to increase slightly, but those numbers will not be in until the beginning of next year. He says those increases could start to level off in the future.

