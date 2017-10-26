Gamecocks football releases 'Homecoming' video ahead of game vs. Vandy

The Gamecocks Homecoming hype video will put you right in your feels and make you relive your college days. (Source: Gamecocks Football Twitter screenshot)

Are you missing your college days?

The Gamecocks football Twitter posted the team's Homecoming hype video ahead of their game vs. Vanderbilt on Saturday, and it's going to have you feeling nostalgic up until kickoff.

You can check it out here:

Welcome home, Gamecock Nation pic.twitter.com/Zdw2VGegGT — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) October 26, 2017

The game vs. Vanderbilt will be at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Welcome home, Gamecock Nation! #ForeverToThee

