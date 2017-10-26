Gamecocks football releases 'Homecoming' video ahead of game vs. - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks football releases 'Homecoming' video ahead of game vs. Vandy

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The Gamecocks Homecoming hype video will put you right in your feels and make you relive your college days. (Source: Gamecocks Football Twitter screenshot) The Gamecocks Homecoming hype video will put you right in your feels and make you relive your college days. (Source: Gamecocks Football Twitter screenshot)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Are you missing your college days?

The Gamecocks football Twitter posted the team's Homecoming hype video ahead of their game vs. Vanderbilt on Saturday, and it's going to have you feeling nostalgic up until kickoff. 

You can check it out here: 

The game vs. Vanderbilt will be at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network. 

Welcome home, Gamecock Nation! #ForeverToThee

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly