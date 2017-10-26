PLAYER TO WATCH: Dreher's Washington overcomes adversity to lead Blue Devils

It seemed like only yesterday when Jay Washington began making his mark at Dreher.

Washington had a lot to learn about being a running back, but he’s worked tirelessly to lead the Blue Devils the last three years.

“He’s improved in his pass protections when he has to block,” said Dreher head coach Treigh Sullivan. “He’s obviously a talented runner. We do more zone stuff than he had done in the past. He was just mainly a downhill guy.”

Now, he’s more than that. Washington is the featured back for Dreher and the team’s starting middle linebacker. He knows his team’s success heavily relies on his play.

“They feed off of what I do so I have to bring it every night so they can feed off my energy,” Washington said. “When I have a big play, that causes another big play and we have another one and then it keeps going and we just win.”

Washington suffered a left leg fracture that sidelined him during his sophomore season. A year later, he had a similar injury that required doctors to put a rod in his right leg. Despite those setbacks, Washington was motivated to make his way back on the field for his senior campaign.

“Those first couple weeks were difficult, but he’s got a good spirit and he’s got a great family support system and our coaches here did a good job with him and athletic trainers and all the rehab folks did a really good job on getting him back. His hard work, you couldn’t be happier for him to have the senior year that he’s had.”

That year includes a North-South All-Star selection.

“I’m blessed, honestly. I mean, I really do thank the people that helped me because I know if it wasn’t for them helping me get back to where I was, I wouldn’t have made it back.”

Right now, Washington does not have scholarship offers, but Sullivan is hoping that will change after the North-South game on Dec. 9 in Myrtle Beach. Until then, Washington’s goal is to finish his high school career with a state championship ring.

“That’s the main thing we’re worrying about right now,” Washington said. “We’re just trying to make a good playoff run and get through it and get a (win). We’re trying to make it to Williams-Brice.”

Washington and his Dreher teammates will take on rival A.C. Flora on Friday at Memorial Stadium.

