Deputies: Midlands teen showed nude photos of classmates to other students

A Sumter teen has been arrested and charged after he allegedly showed his classmates nude photos of other students on his cell phone.

Dalton Alexander, a 17-year-old Lakewood High Student, was charged with dissemination and procuring or promoting obscenity.

The warrant says on Oct. 25 at Lakewood High School, Alexander "knowingly disseminated obscenity by showing nude photos of several students" under 18 years old to other students.

It is not clear how many photos of student he shared or how many people he shared them with.

