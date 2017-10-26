Midlands teen, 17, arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school

The gun was found in the backpack of Quinderaus Lindler, 17, during an unrelated investigation. Lindler was charged with carrying a weapon on school property. (Source: Newberry County Sheriff's Office)

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a teen who brought a gun and bullets to school on Thursday.

Sheriff Lee Foster says a school resource officer and administrators at Newberry High School reported a student with a 9mm handgun in his backpack. There were bullets in the clip but no round was in the chamber. In addition, the gun had not been displayed and no threats were made to anyone with the gun.

The gun was found in the backpack of Quinderaus Lindler, 17, during an unrelated investigation. Lindler was charged with carrying a weapon on school property.

“Ensuring the safety and security of District students and employees is our top priority, and the situation that occurred on Thursday morning was handled immediately by the District and local law enforcement in compliance with the District’s established safety procedures,” Newberry County School District Superintendent Jim Suber said. “Matters involving firearms are handled in accordance with Newberry County School District’s student disciplinary policies and state law. To that end, the District is not able to comment on any action taken with respect to any individual students.”

Why and how the gun was brought to the school was still under investigation, but at this point, there was no indication of a specific threat to any staff or students.

“The District continues to properly monitor the protection and well-being of our students and employees, which is paramount," Suber said. "We encourage our families to speak with their children about safety and to reiterate that the District has an open-door policy with regard to any individual concerns or complaints about these types of issues that affect our community and our schools. We stand committed to the success of our students, which includes providing a learning environment that is safe and secure for everyone."

