Mom: 'Miracle' 2-year-old born from difficult circumstances 'didn't deserve to die' in crash

We're hearing from the mother of a 2-year-old child who died in a two-car collision in Kershaw County.

“She was a sweet little angel. She loved everybody," Dixie Deas mom, Alexis Deas, said.

Alexis was not in the car at the time of the crash. Both of her daughters, Dixie and 1-year-old Alexandria were in the car with their guardian, but this was not who driving the car.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the PT Cruiser they were traveling in disregarded a stop sign and was hit by a tractor-trailer. Two-year-old Dixie later died from her injuries. Her one-year-old sister is still recovering from her injuries. Officials say the girls were strapped in car seats, but the seats were not installed correctly.

“When I walked in that room to see my little girl laying there it was like a nightmare," Alexis said. "It was like a nightmare I wanted to wake up from.”

Dixie's death has hit the family especially hard considering they regularly refer to her as a miracle. Dixie was born after Alexis was kidnapped and raped by her stepfather.

“She’s the miracle that come out of all that and it’s just devastating because she didn’t deserve this," Alexis said.

Alexandria is still hospitalized at this time. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt during the collision.

“I just have to take care of Allie and her brother and when the time comes, I’ll tell them what happened," Alexis said.

No one has been charged in the crash and it’s still under investigation with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department.

The family is taking donations for the funeral directly through the funeral home where Dixie’s services will be held:

Baker Funeral Home

210 E. Hilton Street, Kershaw, S.C. 29067

803-475-3771

Credit card donations may be made over the phone, as well.

