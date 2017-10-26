Take off with the sounds of Wild Blue Country!

You have a chance to hear Wild Blue Country this weekend!

This group is the United States Air Force Academy's commercial band of active duty musicians whose mission is to support the Air Force and its Academy, both stateside and broad. Wild Blue Country has been featured on national television and radio broadcasts and at the Grand Ole Opry.

Using the power of music, these full-time active duty airmen are committed to serving the cadets at the Air Force Academy, deploying overseas to support the welfare of our troops, and innovatively telling the Air Force story in communities throughout the world.

Wild Blue Country will be performing at the Icehouse Amphitheater in Lexington on Oct. 28 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.

