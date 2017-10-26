LIVE: Midlands teens to testify at Senate hearing on teen dating violence bill

A man wanted on charges that he spit in a woman's face during an argument has turned himself in. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Donald Johnson, Jr., 51, is charged with assault and battery. Deputies say Johnson spit in the woman's face back on Oct. 4, and that it caused her to fear for her safety. Investigators say the pair are acquaintances. Johnson turned himself in to deputies around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved....

More >>