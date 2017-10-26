Curfew to be imposed on sex offenders for Halloween night

A curfew will be in effect this upcoming Halloween for sex offenders under the supervision of the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Service.

The curfew is statewide and will last from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday. SCDPPPS says it will be enforced through agent surveillance techniques in all counties in the Palmetto State – with some counties requiring offenders to go to a central location.

Officials say offenders have already been notified that lights are not to be on outside their houses, candy is not to be distributed, and they are not to participate in Halloween parties or carnivals.

The curfew only applies to those who are under supervision for a sexual offense. SCDPPPS says it does not apply to registered sex offenders who are no longer on probation or parole.

Officials urge parents to not be overly alarmed, however. They say it is perfectly OK to allow your child to trick-or-treat under supervision.

SCDPPPS says in 2016 they deployed 165 personnel on Halloween. There were no arrests but four persons were cited for violations of the directives.

You can always check for sex offenders in your neighborhood by going to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) web site.

