They served their country, but now a VA service they rely on will end

Some veterans got the notice in the mail last week. An in-home service they rely on, through the Department of Veterans Affairs, will end next month.
The Veterans Directed Care Program through Dorn VA in Columbia will end on November 17. The service is paid for by Dorn but is operated through the state of South Carolina. It gets help to veterans who are disabled, by paying for people to assist them with basic needs in the home like getting out of bed in the morning, getting bathed and dressed, and preparing meals.
Dorn says letters of notice of the program's end went out to 75 people. Several of them gathered inside of a Chapin couple's home on Wednesday.
"You okay?" Kitty Heim asked her husband and veteran, Doug Heim. "Yeah," the 86-year-old quietly replied. Kitty and Doug hosted about two dozen people affected by the end of the program.
In the living room full of veterans, one common theme is service to the country. Another, unfortunate circumstance that brings them today now, is the problem they share. They hope to change minds at the VA and have the Veterans Directed Home Based Program extended.
Without it, they fear a nursing home lies ahead, or more expensive out-of-pocket home help.
“They don’t want to go to a nursing home. I don’t want to go to a nursing home to visit him every day," Kitty Heim says.
“It was a shock to receive something like this when things are going on," 87-year-old Maurice Hudson said, holding the notice in hand.
Hudson, who served in the Air Force, has written to the VA and lawmakers to keep his home help. He calls the aid family members since he lives alone with his wife and daughters died from cancer.
“There’s a lot to being in your home if it’s the only place you hang your hat every day," Hudson says.
Kristi Driggers, retired Army, is also reaching out for the VA to reconsider.
“All I’m asking for is to be taken care now that I’ve got ALS,” Driggers says.
Driggers fears accidents will happen to those left without care, without this program.
“That’s what’s going to happen to the 58 veterans who are affected. I’m not the only one. We all I think are all proud veterans. I don’t think anyone in here wouldn’t serve again if we were asked," Driggers says.
The VA says there are still some other in-home services available for veterans. A spokesperson says those programs include the Home Maker/Home Health Aide Program, the Home Based Primary Care Program, and other in-patient and out-patient services.
However, veterans believe these may not be enough; they say there are criteria necessary to participate in certain programs, not all meet, and that some services don't provide the same level of around the clock assistance.
When asked why the program was cut, spokesperson David Omura said: "There could be grant funding allocated through the state and there was initial funding to help support this program; however, we realize that all organizations are making budget decisions that need to be balanced thoughtfully. If support could be obtained through this avenue, I am confident that it would have been obtained already through our colleagues at the Lieutenant Governor's Office."
The VA says it's possibly the program is restarted in the fiscal years following this year if funding is allocated then.
WIS reached out to the Lieutenant Governor's Office. Chief of Staff at the Office of Aging, Darryl Broom, says that the funding for the program was given to the VA; Broom says his office was not aware the program was to be discontinued for the year until the notice was already sent out to patients.
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
An escaped suspect is now in Jonesboro police custody.More >>
An escaped suspect is now in Jonesboro police custody.More >>
A wanted man is on the run after leaving his child in the woods, overnight. Jessica Bowman has been following this story. She spoke with the Wayne County Sheriff Monday who said his team is actively searching for the father who left his little boy stranded. Here's what we know right now.. Sheriff Jody Ashley said, "He told him he thought the law was behind him. They would turn down a dirt road, they would get out the vehicle way in the woods in a wooded area. He would tell him t...More >>
A wanted man is on the run after leaving his child in the woods, overnight. Jessica Bowman has been following this story. She spoke with the Wayne County Sheriff Monday who said his team is actively searching for the father who left his little boy stranded. Here's what we know right now.. Sheriff Jody Ashley said, "He told him he thought the law was behind him. They would turn down a dirt road, they would get out the vehicle way in the woods in a wooded area. He would tell him t...More >>
Activities will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.More >>
Activities will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.More >>
The dossier, which circulated in Washington last year and was turned over to the FBI for its review, contends that Russia was engaged in a longstanding effort to aid Trump and had amassed compromising information about him.More >>
The dossier, which circulated in Washington last year and was turned over to the FBI for its review, contends that Russia was engaged in a longstanding effort to aid Trump and had amassed compromising information about him.More >>
The report predicts costs from disaster assistance programs and flood and crop insurance will only grow in the future, potentially reaching a budget busting $35 billion a year by 2050.More >>
The report predicts costs from disaster assistance programs and flood and crop insurance will only grow in the future, potentially reaching a budget busting $35 billion a year by 2050.More >>
Two of the four men arrested and charged in connection with a nightclub shooting that wounded eight people in the Vista back in September appeared in court on Wednesday.More >>
Two of the four men arrested and charged in connection with a nightclub shooting that wounded eight people in the Vista back in September appeared in court on Wednesday.More >>
Trump is expected to declare the opioid epidemic a national emergency, but there is concern the action will be empty talk without a long-term commitment to paying for more addiction treatment.More >>
Trump is expected to declare the opioid epidemic a national emergency, but there is concern the action will be empty talk without a long-term commitment to paying for more addiction treatment.More >>
NBC News reports that Ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was evacuated from a South Sudan displacement camp during meetings with civilians.More >>
NBC News reports that Ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was evacuated from a South Sudan displacement camp during meetings with civilians.More >>
All 15 members of Richland County Sheriff’s Department K-9 team are outfitted with ballistic vests in large part thanks to one Midlands man.More >>
All 15 members of Richland County Sheriff’s Department K-9 team are outfitted with ballistic vests in large part thanks to one Midlands man.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
You may be using a car seat, but are you using it the right way?More >>
You may be using a car seat, but are you using it the right way?More >>