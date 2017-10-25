Sumter K-9's get vests following contest win

These Sumter County Sheriff Office's K-9's are excited because they've received brand new kevlar vests. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Check out the smile on these K-9 officers!

These Sumter County Sheriff Office's K-9's are excited because they've received brand new kevlar vests. This will help keep them safe while protecting the community.

The department recently won a contest from "Keeping K-9s in Kevlar" which provided all five of the agency's K-9's with kevlar vest. Usually, each one of these vests costs more than $2,000.

The department says this contest win saved Sumter County taxpayers $11,000.

