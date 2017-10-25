UN Ambassador Nikki Haley evacuated from South Sudan camp

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, before the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing: 'Advancing U.S. Interests at the United Nations'. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NBC News reports that Ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was evacuated from a South Sudan displacement camp during meetings with civilians.

Ambassador Haley has left the city of Juba and is scheduled to resume the rest of her trip.

The Associated Press is reporting that residents at the camp became angry that Haley was unable to meet with them "due to time constraint."

Amb. Haley and team were evacuated from South Sudan displacement camp during a meeting with civilians affected by ongoing conflict, UN says. — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) October 25, 2017

UN: Amb. Haley continued with the rest of her schedule and has since departed Juba, and is now in Kinshasa for the next stop on her trip. — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) October 25, 2017

UN: Amb. Haley was escorted from the area as a group of some 100 protesters approached the site, ending the meeting a few minutes early. — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) October 25, 2017

A camp resident said that residents there had been waiting to hand Amb. Haley a letter with their position on the “current crisis.” — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) October 25, 2017

Haley is visiting the war-torn country to discuss with the young country's president that U.S. "is at a crossroads" with how the nation wants to help, according to The Washington Post.

