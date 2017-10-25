UN Ambassador Nikki Haley evacuated from South Sudan camp - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, before the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing: 'Advancing U.S. Interests at the United Nations'. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, before the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing: 'Advancing U.S. Interests at the United Nations'. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
NBC News reports that Ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was evacuated from a South Sudan displacement camp during meetings with civilians. 

Ambassador Haley has left the city of Juba and is scheduled to resume the rest of her trip. 

The Associated Press is reporting that residents at the camp became angry that Haley was unable to meet with them "due to time constraint." 

Haley is visiting the war-torn country to discuss with the young country's president that U.S. "is at a crossroads" with how the nation wants to help, according to The Washington Post. 

