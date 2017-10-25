TALK ON THE TOWN: A Halloween ballet with a bite

Count Dracula continues his seductive reign of terror with his Brides of Darkness in the 22nd annual performance of Dracula: Ballet with a Bite.

The Columbia City Ballet company under the direction of Artistic Director William Starrett will perform Dracula on the Koger Center stage Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28.



Based on Bram Stoker's classic award-winning novel, Dracula is Columbia's Halloween"must-see" dance favorite which will be haunting audiences for two spooktacular performances.

The eerie, ghoulish performance is packed with spine-chilling effects, seductive costumes, and gripping choreography. Starrett has also included new music, along with new sets and choreography in one.

The Columbia City Ballet, featuring principal dancer Claire Richards, presents Dracula: Ballet with a Bite at 7 p.m. The annual costume contest will be held during the Saturday performance with many popular prizes including a $100 cash prize.

Tickets can be purchased at www.kogercenterforthearts.com or at the box office by calling 803-251-2222. A special discounted price of $11 per ticket is offered to all students with a valid student I.D. on Friday only.

Following the Friday performance, Columbia City Ballet will host its second annual Gala With a Bite: Dracula's Masquerade Affair at City Market Place located at 705 B Gervais Street in the Vista. It begins at 9 p.m.



The evening will be filled with music and entertainment, a raffle, a silent auction, and heavy hors-d'oeuvres catered by Southern Way. Proceeds from the gala will benefit the dance company’s Educational Outreach program as well as the preservation of their performance sets and costumes. Cocktail attire is suggested, with costumes and masks strongly encouraged. Complimentary valet parking will be offered.



Single tickets will be sold at $85 and couples tickets will be $150 for the pair.



For more information and tickets, visit www.columbiacityballet.com.



For a special young professional discount code, call the ballet offices at (803)-799-7605. Artistic Director warns parents this ballet is best for adult and not children.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.