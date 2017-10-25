Analyst: USC is biggest threat to UGA in SEC East

South Carolina's Ty'Son Williams takes a handoff from Jake Bentley, left, against Tennessee during fourth-quarter action in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

If you read the analysts, it appears the Georgia Bulldogs are on a crash course with the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide in Atlanta for the 2017 SEC Championship.

Well, if you're familiar with Lee Corso, then let's say not so fast -- according to one analyst.

The Gamecocks (5-2, 3-2 SEC) are the biggest roadblock to Georgia's quest to Atlanta this year, according to SEC Network's Marcus Spears.

"They're my biggest threat to Georgia," Spears said, saying coach Will Muschamp has done a great job "squeezing blood from a stone" after the loss of wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

"One thing Will Muschamp is going to do -- his teams are going to be disciplined and he's going to make you beat them. He very rarely puts his team in a situation where they're just going to give up a lot and allow you to blow the doors off the game," Spears said.

South Carolina and Georgia meet at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 on CBS.

