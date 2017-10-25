Officer takes child to McDonald's after finding out no one picked him up from school on birthday

A Green Bay Police Department officer took on the role of father-figure to a young man who was about to celebrate his birthday without any family members.

In a post on the department's Facebook page, Officer Darryl Robinson's kind act is highlighted with a smiling photo.

The post says Officer Robinson responded to a nearby elementary school for a report that a child was not picked up from school that day and that there were no other known family contacts.

"It was also the child's birthday," the post said.

Despite the situation, Officer Robinson stepped up and treated the child to a meal McDonald's and a ride around in his patrol car for his birthday.

"Thank you to Officer Robinson for taking some extra time to celebrate the child's birthday; we are proud to have him as part of the GBPD team," the post said.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.