With the motive still unclear, 2 Vista nightclub shooting suspects appear in court

A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
An escaped suspect is now in Jonesboro police custody.More >>
An escaped suspect is now in Jonesboro police custody.More >>
A wanted man is on the run after leaving his child in the woods, overnight. Jessica Bowman has been following this story. She spoke with the Wayne County Sheriff Monday who said his team is actively searching for the father who left his little boy stranded. Here's what we know right now.. Sheriff Jody Ashley said, "He told him he thought the law was behind him. They would turn down a dirt road, they would get out the vehicle way in the woods in a wooded area. He would tell him t...More >>
A wanted man is on the run after leaving his child in the woods, overnight. Jessica Bowman has been following this story. She spoke with the Wayne County Sheriff Monday who said his team is actively searching for the father who left his little boy stranded. Here's what we know right now.. Sheriff Jody Ashley said, "He told him he thought the law was behind him. They would turn down a dirt road, they would get out the vehicle way in the woods in a wooded area. He would tell him t...More >>
Activities will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.More >>
Activities will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.More >>
The dossier, which circulated in Washington last year and was turned over to the FBI for its review, contends that Russia was engaged in a longstanding effort to aid Trump and had amassed compromising information about him.More >>
The dossier, which circulated in Washington last year and was turned over to the FBI for its review, contends that Russia was engaged in a longstanding effort to aid Trump and had amassed compromising information about him.More >>
The report predicts costs from disaster assistance programs and flood and crop insurance will only grow in the future, potentially reaching a budget busting $35 billion a year by 2050.More >>
The report predicts costs from disaster assistance programs and flood and crop insurance will only grow in the future, potentially reaching a budget busting $35 billion a year by 2050.More >>
Two of the four men arrested and charged in connection with a nightclub shooting that wounded eight people in the Vista back in September appeared in court on Wednesday.More >>
Two of the four men arrested and charged in connection with a nightclub shooting that wounded eight people in the Vista back in September appeared in court on Wednesday.More >>
Trump is expected to declare the opioid epidemic a national emergency, but there is concern the action will be empty talk without a long-term commitment to paying for more addiction treatment.More >>
Trump is expected to declare the opioid epidemic a national emergency, but there is concern the action will be empty talk without a long-term commitment to paying for more addiction treatment.More >>
NBC News reports that Ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was evacuated from a South Sudan displacement camp during meetings with civilians.More >>
NBC News reports that Ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was evacuated from a South Sudan displacement camp during meetings with civilians.More >>
All 15 members of Richland County Sheriff’s Department K-9 team are outfitted with ballistic vests in large part thanks to one Midlands man.More >>
All 15 members of Richland County Sheriff’s Department K-9 team are outfitted with ballistic vests in large part thanks to one Midlands man.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
You may be using a car seat, but are you using it the right way?More >>
You may be using a car seat, but are you using it the right way?More >>