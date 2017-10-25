Vista shooting suspect 'Hun Dunn' to have preliminary hearing

One of the men arrested and charged in connection with a nightclub shooting that wounded eight people in the Vista back in September will have a preliminary hearing at the Columbia Municipal Court.

John Earl Bates, Jr., aka "Hun Dunn," will have his hearing at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The shooting took place early outside the Empire Supper Club on Park Street. By the time deputies arrived, eight people were wounded in the exchange of gunfire between Bates and another suspect, Maleik Houseal.

Houseal appeared at his own preliminary hearing Monday where a judge found probable cause in his case where he was slammed with various weapons charges.

While the motive in this case has yet to be revealed in court, a source close to the investigation claims the shootout between Bates, Jr. and Houseal started over an alleged theft of rap lyrics.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.