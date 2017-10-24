CPD: 18-year-old wanted for shooting into Columbia home with AK-47

Khalil Dion Bailey, 18, is wanted for attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling charges for an incident on Oct. 7. (Source: CPD)

The Columbia Police Department is searching for a man wanted for shooting into a Delverton Road home earlier this month.

Khalil Dion Bailey, 18, is wanted for attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling charges for an incident on Oct. 7. No one was injured in the shooting that happened just before 1 a.m., but at least two people were inside the resident at the time.

Police say Bailey was allegedly armed with "an AK-47 style firearm."

Bailey was with an unidentified, but armed, accomplice at the time of the crime. Investigators continue to determine a motive for the shooting.

Police are encouraging those with information about the case, or Bailey’s whereabouts to call, text or submit online, their anonymous tip to Crimestoppers:

• CALL toll-free at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

• TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with "TIPSC,” followed by the tip information.

• LOG onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click the red "Submit a tip” tab.

