CPD: 18-year-old wanted for shooting into Columbia home with AK-47

If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>
No sweat, Clayton Kershaw.More >>
The Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund a political research firm that produced a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.More >>
Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.More >>
Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a wreck along I-385, involving a SC State Trooper early Tuesday morning.More >>
Deputies have cleared the scene of what they believed was a barricaded home in a northeast Columbia home and are now searching for two suspects.More >>
Several issues in the Richland County Emergency Services are being discussed at a committee meeting.More >>
The Columbia Police Department is searching for a man wanted for shooting into a Delverton Road home earlier this month.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
The report predicts costs from disaster assistance programs and flood and crop insurance will only grow in the future, potentially reaching a budget busting $35 billion a year by 2050.More >>
Three men from Georgetown County were arrested and charged following a high-speed chase and a string of burglaries in Kershaw County late last week.More >>
