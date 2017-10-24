UPDATE: Subject remains barricaded inside NE Columbia home; woman able to escape

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is responding to a person who has barricaded themselves inside a home in the 200 block of Elders Pond Drive off Hard Scrabble Road.

Deputies say at around 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call for shots fired on Elders Pond Drive and discovered a suspect was barricaded inside a home. Deputies say a woman was able to escape the home, but her condition is not known at this time.

At approximately 5:30pm RCSD Received a Call of Shots Fired at Elders Pond Road. One Woman Escaped. Prayers for All Involved

Deputies and other specialized response teams have cleared nearby homes and have set up a parameter to keep citizens safe.

Residents near this home are asked to avoid the area for the time being.

RCSD is dealing with a barricaded subject inside a residence of the 200 block of Elders Pond Circle. We'll keep you posted

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

