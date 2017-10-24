One caught in shooting that targeted grandmother, child's home

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says they've apprehended one of the suspects wanted in connection with a shooting that ended with deputies believing they had a barricaded suspect in a home.

According to the sheriff's department, Rasheem Mario Shay, 27, was captured on Hardscrabble Road around 2 a.m. Wednesday. He wil be charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary, and larceny.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block Elders Pond Drive around 5:30 p.m. Deputies say an elderly woman and a juvenile were able to escape from the home when the shots were fired.

Deputies believed that a subject was barricaded inside the home, but discovered no one was inside.

Another suspect in this case, Janet Teresa Chiles, 17, remains on the run. Chiles is the granddaughter of the elderly woman who fled the home. Shay is an acquaintance of Chiles, deputies said.

Chiles is described as a white female, 17 years of age, 5"4' and weighing 116 pounds.

The grandmother and the juvenile are OK at this time. Residents were allowed to return to their homes on Elders Pond Drive.

If you know the whereabouts of Chiles, you are asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.