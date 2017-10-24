Grandmother, juvenile OK after shooting incident, but two suspects still sought

Deputies have cleared the scene of what they believed was a barricaded home in a northeast Columbia home and are now searching for two suspects.

Deputies said the isolated incident happened around 5:30 p.m. when deputies responded to shots fired call in the 200 block Elders Pond Drive. Deputies say an elderly woman and a juvenile were able to escape from the home when the shots were fired.

Two suspects - Rasheem Mario Shay, 27, and Janet Teresa Chiles, 17, are wanted on two counts of attempted murder and kidnapping. Chiles is the granddaughter of the elderly woman who fled the home. Shay is an acquaintance of Chiles, deputies said.

Deputies believed that a subject was barricaded inside the home, but discovered no one was inside.

The grandmother and the juvenile are OK at this time. Residents were allowed to return to their homes on Elders Pond Drive.

There are no photos of the pair available to share with the public at this time. If you know the whereabouts of Shay and Chiles, you are asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

