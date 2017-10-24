Grandmother, juvenile OK after shooting incident, but two suspects still sought

A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.More >>
Trump is expected to declare the opioid epidemic a national emergency, but there is concern the action will be empty talk without a long-term commitment to paying for more addiction treatment.More >>
No sweat, Clayton Kershaw.More >>
The dossier, which circulated in Washington last year and was turned over to the FBI for its review, contends that Russia was engaged in a longstanding effort to aid Trump and had amassed compromising information about him.More >>
The vote reflects the effort of the Trump administration and congressional Republicans to undo regulations that the GOP argues harms the free market.More >>
Deputies have cleared the scene of what they believed was a barricaded home in a northeast Columbia home and are now searching for two suspects.More >>
The report predicts costs from disaster assistance programs and flood and crop insurance will only grow in the future, potentially reaching a budget busting $35 billion a year by 2050.More >>
The Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund a political research firm that produced a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
A housekeeper found the boa constrictor half under the bed covers.More >>
Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.More >>
