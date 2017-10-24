Deputies respond to subject barricaded in NE Columbia home - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies respond to subject barricaded in NE Columbia home

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Several Richland County Sheriff's deputies are responding to a person who has barricaded themselves inside a home in the 200 block of Elders Pond Circle off Hard Scrabble Road. 

Details are very limited at this time, but there are a number of deputies in the area. 

This is a developing story; check back for more updates. 

