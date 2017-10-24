Deputies respond to subject barricaded in NE Columbia home

Several Richland County Sheriff's deputies are responding to a person who has barricaded themselves inside a home in the 200 block of Elders Pond Circle off Hard Scrabble Road.

Details are very limited at this time, but there are a number of deputies in the area.

RCSD is dealing with a barricaded subject inside a residence of the 200 block of Elders Pond Circle. We'll keep you posted — RCSD (@RCSD) October 24, 2017

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.