Deputies respond to subject barricaded in NE Columbia home

Robert Guillaume, singer and Emmy winner in 'Soap' and 'Benson' dies at age 89 in Los Angeles.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
An EF1 tornado touched down east of Conway Monday night, causing significant damage to trees and a building, according to the National Weather Service. The service’s storm survey team found tornado damage to dozens of trees and a building between Inman Circle and the Waccamaw River east of Conway, off Old Reaves Ferry Road.More >>
Robert Guillaume, singer and Emmy winner in 'Soap' and 'Benson' dies at age 89 in Los Angeles.More >>
Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.More >>
Several issues in the Richland County Emergency Services are being discussed at a committee meeting.More >>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.More >>
Several Richland County Sheriff's deputies are responding to a person who has barricaded themselves inside a home in the 200 block of Elders Pond Road off Hard Scrabble Road.More >>
The report predicts costs from disaster assistance programs and flood and crop insurance will only grow in the future, potentially reaching a budget busting $35 billion a year by 2050.More >>
Three men from Georgetown County were arrested and charged following a high-speed chase and a string of burglaries in Kershaw County late last week.More >>
A 35-year-old woman was arrested and charged in Columbia Monday night after she allegedly shot a stolen pistol after a car break-in.More >>
No one signed up to run against Mayor Steve Benjamin, so a new term for him is already secure.More >>
