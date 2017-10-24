Woman gives fake name, admits to stealing gun, other items in car break-ins

A 35-year-old woman was arrested and charged in Columbia Monday night after she allegedly shot a stolen pistol after a car break-in.

Susanne Lynnette Purdy, 35, is charged with two counts of auto breaking, larceny, unlawful carrying of a pistol, discharging a firearm within city limits, marijuana possession, public disorderly conduct, and unlawful use of a license.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at 600 Gervais Street when police responded to a disturbance call. Police found Purdy, who appeared to be intoxicated, in the roadway. She is accused of running away from a CPD officer but was later caught.

During the arrest, Purdy allegedly gave the officer a false name. Officers were able to verify her true identity with the use of a fingerprint scanner. Purdy also told the CPD officer of stealing a pistol from a vehicle and firing it several times. No one was injured, but officers found shell casings and property damage to a vehicle.

During a second auto-breaking, Purdy is accused of stealing debit cards, cigarettes, and an identification card. All of the stolen items were recovered.

Purdy was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC).

