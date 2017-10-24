Following departmental issues, Richland County EMS will be exami - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Following departmental issues, Richland County EMS will be examined the county council

By Caroline Patrickis, Reporter
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Several issues in the Richland County Emergency Services are being discussed at a committee meeting.

Council members are going to examine the EMS department following an investigation that exposed staffing and funding problems at the department.

Councilman Seth Rose says the director, Michael Byrd, will answer questions addressing specific issues like staffing, funding, equipment, and other critical needs at the department.

This same exact motion was sponsored in 2015 and nothing was ever done to examine the department or resolve any issues.

Last week, changes including pay raises, more funding, and more positions were put in place following a WIS investigation.

Councilman Rose also says he will push for 24 to 48 more positions to be added right away.

