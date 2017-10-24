Following departmental issues, Richland County EMS will be examined by county council

Several issues in the Richland County Emergency Services are being discussed at a committee meeting.

Council members are going to examine the EMS department following an investigation that exposed staffing and funding problems at the department.

Councilman Seth Rose says the director, Michael Byrd, will answer questions addressing specific issues like staffing, funding, equipment, and other critical needs at the department.

This same exact motion was sponsored in 2015 and nothing was ever done to examine the department or resolve any issues.

Last week, changes including pay raises, more funding, and more positions were put in place following a WIS investigation.

Councilman Rose also says he will push for 24 to 48 more positions to be added right away.

81 people have quit Richland County Emergency Services the last 2 years @wis10 more to be discussed tonight. I will have full story at 11 pic.twitter.com/IBlRwBIs6B — Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) October 24, 2017

Mike Byrd is addressing the council for the first time since our story @wis10 says there's been increase in calls and they need personnel pic.twitter.com/iHyP9eMyK3 — Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) October 24, 2017

Byrd said "Richland County will see more death and destruction that any other county will see in one year." @wis10 — Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) October 24, 2017

