Midlands group Heroes in Blue establishes memorial fund for Upstate trooper killed in crash

Trooper Daniel Rebman was struck by a truck on I-385 in Greenville County Tuesday night. He later died from his injuries. (Source: SC Department of Public Safety)

Kassy Alia, whose husband was killed in the line of duty in 2015, is working with her foundation to help another mother following the death of her husband.

Trooper Daniel Rebman was struck and killed along I-385 in Greenville County around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was stationary in his patrol car when a truck hit him from behind, causing multiple injuries. Trooper Rebman passed away at the hospital at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Alia's foundation, Heroes in Blue, has joined with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Assistance Program, or SCLEAP, and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety to establish a fund for his family in his name.

“My heart deeply aches for Trooper Rebman's family, especially his wife and three young daughters, and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement," Alia said. "I picture his wife today and the story is all too familiar. That is why we are coordinating this campaign - to give back to a hero who gave his life in service to others and to provide his wife and three daughters with financial support to carry them forward during this immensely tragic time."

If you wish to donate to the fundraiser, you can click here.

Alia's husband, Greg, was a Forest Acres police officer who was shot and killed while responding to a suspicious person call at the Richland Mall in Columbia. Police eventually arrested and charged Jarvis Hall, 34, with his murder.

