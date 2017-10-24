Dollar General burglary-turned high-speed chase leads to the arrests of 3

Three men from Georgetown County were arrested and charged following a high-speed chase and a string of burglaries in Kershaw County late last week.

Jermaine Ford, 44, Qhaun Miller, 36, and Chadwick Miller, 30, all reportedly from Georgetown County South Carolina. These arrests took place following a high-speed pursuit involving Kershaw deputies that ended after a deputy deployed stop sticks near the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Haile Street in Camden, SC.

Ford and Qhaun Miller have an extensive arrest record that includes burglary, safecracking, and grand larceny. Chadwick Miller has no arrest record.

The chase began at a store is located on Jefferson Davis Highway in Camden.

As deputies responded, another alarm went off at another Dollar General in Cassatt and at that time deputies spotted an SUV that took off at high speed and the chase was on at speeds up to 115 miles an hour.

At one point, the SUV turned off a roadway near Cassatt and slammed through the chain link fence around the cemetery behind Mount Zion Baptist Church with the vehicles mowing down some of the markers before making their way back to the highway.

Deputies eventually caught up with the suspects after the SUV went off the road into trees.

Sheriff Jim Matthews says a task force formed in August had been trying to find the suspects who are believed to be responsible for burglaries and safecrackings at Dollar Generals all over the state, in at least 20 counties along with a couple in North Carolina.

These crimes have been underway since January.

Matthews says many of them have the exact same M.O., and he says the men were very familiar with how to break into the stores and open the safes. He also said Horry County alone has issued 100 arrest warrants for each of the three suspects.

