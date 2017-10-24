Southbound I-77 back open after collision closes all lanes - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

An accident on Interstate 77 briefly closed the southbound lane on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, that accident happened just before noon near mile marker 30. 

The accident caused emergency officials to close the interstate while working to investigate and clean up the scene

No word on any injuries.

