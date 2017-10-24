Solicitor: Injured deputy fighting for medical costs had key role in saving girl from mother's killer

Sean Peters eventually pleaded guilty to the murder of his estranged wife. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)

After a dozen years in police work with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and more recently, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Eddie Richardson is out of law enforcement. (Source: WIS)

A retired Lexington County deputy has made headlines this month with his struggle to pay medical bills after he was severely injured on the job.

Former Master Deputy Eddie Richardson suffered spine and hip injuries in August 2016 when a stolen car driven by a burglary suspect rammed him near the Edmund community.

Richardson shot and killed the driver, 43-year-old Bryan Byrd.

Richardson may have gotten less public attention for actions he took in December 2015 to save the life of a young girl being held at gunpoint by her stepfather.

The incident happened on Greenwood Drive in West Columbia.

Investigators say 37-year-old Sean Patrick Peters broke into the home of his estranged wife, Rachel Peters, in violation of a protective order.

Sean, armed with two handguns, entered a bedroom where his wife was sleeping with her 10-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.

Authorities say Sean ordered his wife to undress, then shot her twice in the head at close range with the girl nearby. He then held the child hostage for several hours.

Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard says as negotiations were underway, Richardson approached the suspect. The solicitor says when the girl walked into the line of sight, Richardson used a stun gun to subdue the gunman, allowing other deputies to rescue the child.

As his trial was about to begin in June, Sean pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life without parole. He is currently being held at the Broad River Correctional Institution.

Hubbard posted details about the Peters case this week in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Richardson was forced to retire in late August due to the injuries he suffered in Edmund.

He is trying to find a way to maintain the lower-cost insurance coverage he had while serving with Lexington County, but his efforts so far have been unsuccessful.

In an email, Richardson called the West Columbia incident "the case that defined my career."

