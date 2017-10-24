Solicitor: Political consulting firm 'used tentacles' to influence votes in State House corruption probe

Five men who were indicted as part of Solicitor David Pascoe's corruption probe inside the South Carolina State House will appear before a bond court judge Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WIS)

Richard Quinn, Sr. and his political consulting firm used a network of state lawmakers to help violate state ethics laws and enrich his company, Solicitor David Pascoe alleged in his appearance at bond court for Quinn and four lawmakers indicted last week.

Quinn, Sr., along with Richard Quinn, Jr., Tracy Edge, John Courson, and James Harrison were all indicted on various charges last week stemming from the ongoing State House investigation.

Tuesday afternoon's bond court appearance by all five men allowed Pascoe an opportunity to better explain the charges against Quinn, known as political mover and shaker largely due to his firm Richard Quinn and Associates, and the lawmakers.

Pascoe said Quinn, Sr. used his firm and his "tentacles" throughout the General Assembly to influence lawmakers. Quinn, Sr., according to Pascoe, did that by grooming and then using legislators to violate state ethics laws to benefit the firm.

John Courson, one of the lawmakers suspended as a result of the investigation, was one of those legislators, Pascoe said. The solicitor alleged Courson received kickbacks from Quinn, Sr.'s firm and voted on legislation according to how Quinn wanted him to vote.

Courson called the allegations "boldfaced" and received a $10,000 bond. Quinn, Sr. and Quinn, Jr. both received $15,000 and $10,000 respectively.

Harrison and Edge also received a $10,000 bond.

All have denied any wrongdoing in this case.

