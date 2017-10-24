2 p.m. bond hearing set for five indicted in State House corruption probe

Five men who were indicted as part of Solicitor David Pascoe's corruption probe inside the South Carolina State House will appear before a bond court judge Tuesday afternoon.

Richard Quinn, Sr., Richard Quinn, Jr., Tracy Edge, John Courson, and James Harrison were all indicted on various charges last week stemming from the ongoing State House investigation.

That bond hearing is set for 2 p.m. at the Richland County Courthouse.

Quinn, Sr. is the proprietor of Richard Quinn and Associates, a political consulting firm connected to several dozen high-profile government officials such as Gov. Henry McMaster, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, and Sen. Lindsey Graham.

All have denied any wrongdoing in this case.

