Several students treated as precaution following bus crash

The Columbia Police Department is currently at the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Richland County.

According to CPD, that bus was involved in an accident at the 2300 block of Cushman Drive -- not too far from Interstate 20.

CPD officials say another car struck the bus. The driver of that car has been cited for following the bus too closely.

As for the students, several of them were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

