SC State leaders talk broken roads, Real ID at town hall meeting Monday

Roads and Real ID: Those were the topics up for discussion at a town hall meeting in Northeast Columbia.

State Senator Mia McLeod and State Representatives Beth Bernstein and Ivory Thigpen hosted the meeting at Richland Library Sandhills.

After SCDMV talked about what people need to do to get Real ID ready, SCDOT explained how the Northeast will benefit from the new gas tax.

"You know, it's one thing to do something and you kind of catch me up after you've done it," Thigpen (D-Richland) said. "There's a lot more skepticism involved. If you're told the plan ahead of time, you can ask questions - sometimes even give input."

So far, the new Roads Bill has created an additional $30 million to fix roads.

