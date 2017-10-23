UPDATE: Toddler killed in 2-vehicle crash was not in proper child seat, coroner says

A map of the intersection of Old Georgetown Road and Robinson Town Road near Cassatt in Kershaw County. (Source: Google Earth)

A child has died and a woman and another child were injured after a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer in Kershaw County Monday evening.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Old Georgetown Road and Robinson Town Road around 6:15 p.m. on Monday. A tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on Old Georgetown Road and a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling eastbound on Robinson Town Road.

The PT Cruiser, according to troopers, disregarded a stop sign and was hit by the tractor-trailer on the driver's side. The driver of the PT Cruiser was injured and taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at the time.

Dixie Deas, 2, was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries. She and another child, a 1-year-old, were in the backseat of the car but not in the right type of car seat, the Kershaw County Coroner's Office said Tuesday.

The 1-year-old is still hospitalized at this time. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt during the collision.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol's MAIT crew.

