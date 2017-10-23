1 dead following 2-vehicle collision in Kershaw Co.

A Google Maps screenshot of the intersection of Old Georgetown Road and Robinson Town Road in Kershaw County. (Source: Google Maps)

One person is dead and another person is injured after a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer in Kershaw County Monday evening.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Old Georgetown Road and Robinson Town Road around 6:15 p.m. on Monday.

A tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on Old Georgetown Road and a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling eastbound on Robinson Town Road. The PT Cruiser, according to troopers, disregarded a stop sign and was hit by the tractor-trailer on the driver's side.

The driver of the PT Cruiser was injured and taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at the time. A passenger in the PT Cruiser was injured and taken to a nearby hospital and passed away from their injuries. The identity of the deceased has not been released at this hour.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt during the collision.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol's MAIT crew.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.