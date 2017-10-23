Deputies: Midlands man wanted for assault and battery for spitting on woman

A Richland Co. Sheriff's Department is searching for a man who is wanted for assault and battery following an Oct. 4 incident with an acquaintance.

Deputies are looking for Donald Johnson, Jr., 51, who is accused of spitting in a woman's face during a verbal altercation that's caused the victim to fear for her safety. Johnson fled the scene before deputies arrived to respond to the incident.

If you have any information about Johnson, Jr., you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

