SC man who forced women, including minor, into prostitution convicted in 3-state prostitution scheme

Authorities say 27-year-old Daewon Warren has been convicted of sex trafficking of a minor and seven other charges related to sex trafficking. (Source: Sheriff J Al Cannon Detention Center)

A Summerville, SC man faces at least 15 years in prison after being convicted of sex trafficking throughout three states.

Authorities say 27-year-old Daewon Warren has been convicted of sex trafficking of a minor and seven other charges related to sex trafficking. Authorities accused Warren and a co-defendant, Monique Lewis, forced several young women, including one minor into working as prostitutes.

Prosecutors say the trafficking happened in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia using the website Backpage.com.

“The pimps who run girls and young women for their own profit are preying on some of our most vulnerable. The City of North Charleston’s Human Trafficking Unit and ICE - Homeland Security Investigations did some great work investigating this case. It is the second conviction of human traffickers working out of North Charleston by trial in federal court in the last 8 months. Between the two cases, 12 human traffickers have been successfully prosecuted through the partnership of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and these agencies,” added U.S. Attorney Drake.

Lewis pled guilty prior to the trial of Warren. She is currently out on bond, according to online records.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.