Judge quickly finds probable cause against Vista shooting suspect

Maleik Houseal was quiet as he sat, in a wheelchair, before a judge during a preliminary hearing Monday afternoon.



Houseal, 22, was one of four people charged after a shootout in the Vista back in mid-September – a shootout that caused chaos.



“The only thing that I can remember is walking out of the club. I went in one direction first, and then, I turned around and walked with my friend and went the other direction,” said one of the victims, Kirstie Logan. “As soon as we started walking across the street, we heard noises, and I felt something going down my leg.”

Logan had been shot. Seven others were also injured.

“I really try not to think about the night, but it’s been very hard on everyone around me and myself,” she said.

Officers have said two groups of people – who knew each other – got into a dispute that led to a shooting. Sources have said it apparently started over the theft of rap lyrics.

“I’m sad. I’m not angry. It’s hard. It’s very hard,” Logan said, her voice trembling.

Even in pain, Logan is ready to fight for justice. In Monday’s hearing, a judge found probable cause in the case against Houseal, who is facing weapons charges.

Next up, according to officers, will be John Bates, the suspect who’s facing seven counts of attempted murder. His hearing will happen on Wednesday.

During Monday’s hearing, a Columbia Police Department investigator testified that Houseal fired back during the shootout, but he did so in self-defense. As a result, he wasn’t charged for that.

