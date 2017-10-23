Deputies: Married Midlands couple help in armed home invasion of friend; 3rd suspect wanted

A Kershaw County couple has been arrested for their role in an armed home invasion of a friend, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

A Kershaw County couple has been arrested for their role in an armed home invasion of a friend, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

Jeffrey and Jessica Perry, both 24 and both of Kershaw, have each been charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a crime. The pair were taken into custody on Friday with the help of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

“This lady trusted these people since she knew them for a long time,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “But they betrayed that trust and put this lady in jeopardy.”

The Woodford Road woman said that Jessica Perry and her husband were longtime acquaintances who helped her in her home.

On Oct. 5, the victim called 911 after being robbed at gunpoint. She said while Jessica Perry was in her home, an unknown man rushed in and demanded money at gunpoint.

After taking cash and the victim’s medications, the two fled the home and entered a blue minivan where Jeffrey Perry waited, and the trio drove away.

The victim suffered minor injuries during a scuffle with the gunman, who has been identified. There are warrants are being sought for the third person involved with this crime.

They were both given a $15,000 bond each during a hearing on Saturday.

However, if anyone has any information on the subject at large, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

