9-year-old Midlands kid takes unloaded BB gun to school

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident where a 9-year-old student took an unloaded BB gun to school on post at Shaw Air Force Base on Monday.

Deputies say they responded to a report from Shaw Heights Elementary School administrators around 2 p.m. Monday about a student with a gun.

School officials confiscated an unloaded BB gun from the boy. The child's mother said another child gave her son the gun and she threw it in the trash on Sunday. The child apparently took the gun out of the trash and then took it to school without anyone knowing, deputies said.

No other students or faculty were in any danger and a letter has been sent home with students so parents were informed.

Law enforcement officers are petitioning the family court for the child bringing the BB gun to school. The child was released to the custody of his parents.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.