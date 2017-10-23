Preliminary hearing set for one of the Vista shooting suspects

One of the suspects arrested and charged in connection with a shooting at a Vista nightclub that injured eight people will have a preliminary hearing Monday.

Suspect Maleik Houseal will appear at the Columbia Police Department's courtroom.

Bond had been granted for Houseal at $50,000 just days after the shooting. He was granted bond after being hospitalized for wounds he sustained in the shooting.

Eight people were injured, including a woman from Kentucky who was in town for the Gamecocks football game against the Wildcats.

Houseal, John Bates, Jr., Jarvis Tucker, and Keveas Gallman are charged in the shooting. Houseal is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence.

